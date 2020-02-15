BREWER,
Geoffrey Johnstone
(Geoff/Brewza):
On 13th February 2020, peacefully and comfortably at home at Riversdale Beach, aged 71 years. Dearly beloved husband of Jill. Loving father of Craig, Erin & Bernie. Loved and adored Brewie of Zanthy, and Keisha; Briana, and Charlie; and Marcus.
"Stars Cannot Shine
Without Darkness".
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Wairarapa which may be left at the service would be appreciated. All messages to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Geoff's life in the Riversdale Beach Golf Club, Pinedale Crescent, Riversdale Beach, on Thursday 20th February at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020