BARKER, Geoffrey Herbert:
On February 27, 2020, at Selwyn Sprott Village, Karori. Dearly loved husband of Philippa, and of the late Bernadette. Loved father of Mary-Ellen, Michael, Sarah and Simon, father-in-law of Peter Bale and Keiko Makino, grandfather of Faith Bale Barker. Grateful thanks to Selwyn Sprott Village and Dr Richard Hornabrook for their care of Geoff. Messages to the family may be placed in Geoffrey's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's New Zealand, www.parkinsons.org.nz would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Geoff's funeral service will be held at San Antonio Catholic Church, Oroua St, Eastbourne, on Tuesday 3 March, at 4.00pm. A service of interment will be held at Star of the Sea Church, Picton St, Howick on a day and time to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 29, 2020