DUNCAN,
Geoffery Bradshaw:
On Thursday 3rd December 2020, Geoff passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice surrounded by family, in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Renee, father/father-in-law of Karl and Liz, Paula and Johnny and Andre. Much loved grandfather of Hinewairua, Jaden, Adam, Awhina and Manaia. Those wishing to pay their respects to Geoff and his family can join us in a celebration of his life at his home on Wednesday 9th December 2020 at 30 Tilbury Street, Fairfield, Lower Hutt. You are welcome to come anytime between 2pm - 6pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Omanga Hospice (www.teomanga. org.nz/support -us/donate/) would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2020