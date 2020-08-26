SPENCER, Geoff:
On Monday 24 August 2020 in Waikanae, aged 84 years. Loved husband of Pam. Loved father, father-in-law and grandad of Karen and Peter, Sophie, Henry and Kate; Annette (dec) and Andrew, Sam and Grace; Gini and Andrew (dec), James, Jack, and George. A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Friday 28 August 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2020