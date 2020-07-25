Genowefa BRACZEK

Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Requiem Mass
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady of Kapiti Catholic Church
Presentation Way (off Milne Drive)
Paraparaumu
View Map
Death Notice

BRACZEK, Genowefa
(Jenny) (nee Apanowicz):
Of Paraparaumu. Passed away peacefully at Rita Angus Hospital, Kilbirnie, on Thursday, 23 July 2020, aged 85 years. RIP. Beloved wife of the late Bronislaw (Bryan). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Stan & Tania, and Helena & Tony Goddard. Treasured Babcia of Christopher, Aaron, Louise, Sarah, and Jared.
"Forever in our hearts"
Sincere thanks and appreciation to Rob and all the wonderful staff at Rita Angus Retirement Village for all the care and kindness that was given to Mum and our family during her time with them. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Genowefa at Our Lady of Kapiti Catholic Church, Presentation Way (off Milne Drive), Paraparaumu, at 11.00am on Monday, 3 August, to be followed by interment at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu. In lieu of flowers, donations for Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at www.wfa.org.nz/donate Messages for the Braczek/Goddard families may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Published in Dominion Post from July 25 to July 30, 2020
