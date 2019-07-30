BINKHORST,
Geertruida Rosina (Truus):
Of Waikanae, formerly of Khandallah. Peacefully at Waikanae Lodge on Monday 29 July 2019. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ding. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael & Paula, and Paul & Pauline. Loved Oma of Anneke and Rebecca: and Tegan. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Truus' life will be held at the Waikanae Presbyterian Church, Ngaio Road, Waikanae, on Saturday 3 August 2019, at 11.30am, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post from July 30 to July 31, 2019