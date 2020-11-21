NG, Gee Fe Yu:
Passed away peacefully on 1st November 2020, aged 89. Beloved wife of the late Shun Art (Dixon). Much loved mother of the late Desmond and Angela, and mother-in-law of Aileen and Melvyn. Cherished and loved Yen Yen of Katrina, Kieran and Tara, and Por Por to Paul. Adored Buk Buk of Addison and August. Treasured member of the extended Ng family.
You will live forever in our hearts and memories.
Special thanks to Dr Ciandra Keenan and Rita Angus for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance or the Seyip Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Ng family may be left in Fe's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Fe Yu will be held at Cockburn Street Chapel, Cnr Onepu Road & Cockburn Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Thursday, 26th November at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Makara cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020