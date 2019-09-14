Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gee LAW. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away on Tuesday 10 September 2019 at Shona McFarlane Resthome, Avalon, Lower Hutt, aged 90 years. Cherished husband of Mary for 66 years and much loved father of Eric, Martin and Bruce. Grandad of Olivia, Becca, Philip, Michael, David, Ebony and Rowan. Great-grandad of little Tatum. Father-in-law of Locky and Vivian. Heartfelt thanks from the family to the staff at Shona McFarlane Retirement resthome who cared for Seu with compassion and respect in his final 18 months with dementia. A service to celebrate Seu's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt on Wednesday 18 September 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140.







LAW, Gee Seu:Passed away on Tuesday 10 September 2019 at Shona McFarlane Resthome, Avalon, Lower Hutt, aged 90 years. Cherished husband of Mary for 66 years and much loved father of Eric, Martin and Bruce. Grandad of Olivia, Becca, Philip, Michael, David, Ebony and Rowan. Great-grandad of little Tatum. Father-in-law of Locky and Vivian. Heartfelt thanks from the family to the staff at Shona McFarlane Retirement resthome who cared for Seu with compassion and respect in his final 18 months with dementia. A service to celebrate Seu's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt on Wednesday 18 September 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019

