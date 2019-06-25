PORTER,
Gaynor (nee Masterson):
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Wakefield, England. Peacefully at Kena Kena Rest Home on Saturday 22 June 2019. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved mother of Rachael & Mark, Claire & Paul, and Naomi. Cherished Grandma of Cara and Mila. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Lorraine & Derek Thackery, John Masterson, Diane & Tom Marney and Lynne Masterson, and Auntie of her nieces Charlotte and Alicia. Very dear friend of Hilary & Stephen Ballinger. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Zealand Womens Refuge would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Gaynor's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 27 June 2019 at 1.30 pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on June 25, 2019