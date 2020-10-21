Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gay WALLACE. View Sign Death Notice



Gay (nee Redden):

Passed away on 17 October 2020, at the War Vets Levin. Wife of the late Colin. Gay will always be remembered by her 7 children and their mates, 18 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Mum loved her cats, knitting, op shopping, and her grandchildren, in that order. Mum will be at peace with her darling Colin, she's missed him terribly never getting over losing him, it gives us some comfort to know they are finally together. Mum was home for a night then taken to Tainui on Monday to be laid to rest with dad. We would like to acknowledge the exceptional care and support provided by the team at War Vets, particularly Kare, Mar, Tom and Sylvia. We'd like to thank everyone that helped us at home, the urupa, sent kai, flowers and beautiful messages and those that travelled from afar, we truly appreciated it. They ensured a very difficult time more bearable, Aroha to you all. Messages can be sent to Kim at 36 Rangiuru Road, Otaki Beach 5512.







WALLACE,Gay (nee Redden):Passed away on 17 October 2020, at the War Vets Levin. Wife of the late Colin. Gay will always be remembered by her 7 children and their mates, 18 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Mum loved her cats, knitting, op shopping, and her grandchildren, in that order. Mum will be at peace with her darling Colin, she's missed him terribly never getting over losing him, it gives us some comfort to know they are finally together. Mum was home for a night then taken to Tainui on Monday to be laid to rest with dad. We would like to acknowledge the exceptional care and support provided by the team at War Vets, particularly Kare, Mar, Tom and Sylvia. We'd like to thank everyone that helped us at home, the urupa, sent kai, flowers and beautiful messages and those that travelled from afar, we truly appreciated it. They ensured a very difficult time more bearable, Aroha to you all. Messages can be sent to Kim at 36 Rangiuru Road, Otaki Beach 5512. Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers