DOBIE, Gavin Watson:
Died peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Friday 6 November 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Nolene, father of John and Graeme, father-in-law of Marianne, grandfather to Katherine and Sarah, brother to Colin, Marie and Robin. Special thanks to the staff at Bob Scott Special Care Unit and at Hutt Hospital for their constant care.
At peace with our Lord.
"In the path of righteousness is life, and in its pathway
there is no death."
(Proverbs 12:28).
Donations can be made to the Bible Society of NZ or Missions to Seamen. Funeral details to follow.
