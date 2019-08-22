Gary PETHERICK

Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Death Notice

PETHERICK, Gary Francis:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Peppertree Rest Home on Tuesday 20th August 2019. Aged 74. Much loved father of Todd and Scott. Adored Pop of Mark, Alexandra, Kaiden and Kylee.
"Now at rest, but your memories will be forever"
A service for Gary will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 26th August, at 11.00am. All messages to T Petherick c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2019
