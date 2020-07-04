

PAGE, Gary Wilfred:

11.4.45 - 5.7.19

So hard to believe its been 12 months since you closed your eyes for the last time and our world heartbreakingly changed forever. Over the past year, we have shared a catalogue of memories of you, and for me, re-lived so many special moments of our incredible life we shared together. Words cannot describe how much we love and miss you.

Always in our hearts

and thoughts.



My soul mate, my Darling, eternally yours, Kathleen.



Much loved and adored Dad, father-in-law and Gar to Justine, David and Astrid; Mathew, Sarah, Chloe, Hamish and Zachary; Braden; Lorene, Eric and Olive. Treasured son of the late Wilfred and Phyllis.



