McMILLAN, Gary Charles:
1948 - 2020
Passed away peacefully on 2nd January at Te Omonga Hospice, Lower Hutt. Dearly loved husband of Denise. Loved father of Tania and Alex McMillan. Loved brother of Faye Cuff and Kevin McMillan. Loved stepfather of Grant, Dean and Raymond. A wonderful granddad to his beautiful grandchildren. Gary's service will be held at Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel at 2.00pm on Monday 6th January 2020, followed by cremation.
Haven Falls Funeral Home
Wellington
0800 428 365
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 4, 2020