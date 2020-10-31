McCULLOUGH
Gary Ian (Scoot):
Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Nursing Home Wagga Wagga, Australia on Wednesday October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Lynette. Loving father and father-in-law of Christopher and Stacey, Melissa and Luke, Ben and Emily. Cherished poppy 'Scoot' of Jake, Tyler, Adelaide, Lachlan, Archie, Ollie, Flynn, Noah and Stella. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Stewart and Philippa. Treasured uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Aged 69 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A Service to Celebrate the Life of Gary McCullough was held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, Wagga Wagga, Australia on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2020