Of Kings Beach, Caloundra (Queensland), formerly of Wellington. Deceased on Friday 12th July 2019 aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Clare. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Tom (Sydney), Brendon and Julie (Pelican Waters), Justin and Catharine (London). Beloved poppa of Liam, Declan, Natalie, Cairon; Isabella, Griffin, Charlotte, Pierce (dec); Emilia. Loving brother of Yvonne and Colin (dec).
"Rest In Peace"
A Memorial Service for Gary will be held in Wellington and notified at a later date.
