  • "Gary you touched many hearts in the racing industry and you..."
    - Catherine Anderson
  • "Thoughts are with you all at this sad time. Love the..."
    - Jason & Nikki Shearman
  • "Sympathy to Gary's family at this sad time. He was a great..."
    - Geoff & Jan Harding
  • "So very sorry to hear this, Gary was a good friend fellow..."
    - Kay Lynn
  • "FREEMAN, Gary Silvester: Passed away on 2 May 2020 at..."
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
FREEMAN, Gary Silvester:
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Gary Freeman (Kopane) on Saturday 2 May 2020, aged 78 years, at Westella nursing home. Dearly loved and cherished father, father-in-law and Grandfather of Amanda, Warwick (deceased), John, Daniel, Lauren and Lachlan Stringfellow. All messages to the Freeman/Stringfellow family, C/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. At Gary's request, a private cremation has taken place.

Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2020
