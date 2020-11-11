Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary CHAN. View Sign Service Information Lychgate Funeral Home cnr Willis & Aro Sts Wellington , Wellington 043850745 Death Notice



On Friday, 6 November 2020, in Wellington Hospital, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of the late Janice. A cherished and much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Leanne, Trevor and Vanessa, and Allison and David. Beloved Grandfather to Christina, Kayleigh-Anne, Michael, Andrew, Chloe and Aidan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Tony and Janet Chan, Lo Woon Por and the late Chan Ping Tai, and adored and respected Uncle and Great-Uncle to their children and their families. Beloved friend of May Fan. A heartfelt thanks to the dedicated doctors and nurses at Wellington Hospital. A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held in Lychgate Funerals Chapel, 306 Willis Street, Wellington, on Monday, 16 November, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Donations will be passed on by the family to the Wellington Free Ambulance Service and Wellington Hospitals Foundation. Messages for the Chan Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.

