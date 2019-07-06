CAMERON, Gary:
(Life Member BIANZ) Late of Woodville, on Sunday 30 June 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Beloved Dad of Sonia and Matt Rogers, and Tracey and Paul Arnold. Treasured Pop of Ben and Nicole, Tom and Morgan, Cameron, and Austen, and cherished Poppa of Eli, Mason, and Reagan (and two still baking!). In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated. Messages to Mrs J. Cameron, PO Box 23, Pahiatua. At Gary's request, a private family service has been held.
