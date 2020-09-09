BETTS, Gary David (Gaz):
Of Manakau, passed away suddenly at Palmerston North Hospital, on Saturday 5 September 2020. Beloved husband of Phillippa; dearly loved Dad of Aliesha and Matt; adored Grandad of Lakyn and Haze-lee; much loved brother of Debbie and Lisa; loved son of Gloria and the late Ron, and son-in-law of Donald and Lorraine McIntosh; and an admired uncle and friend to many. Messages to the Betts family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. At Gary's request, a private cremation has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 9, 2020