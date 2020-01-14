FAIRBROTHER,
Garth Douglas:
Of Carterton. On 13th January 2020 peacefully at Roseneath. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved partner of the late Clarice Hunt. Loved son of the late Doug and Maisie Fairbrother. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Russell and Betty (both deceased), Alan (deceased) and Molly, Bruce and Barbara (both deceased). Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loved cousin of Dale and Gordon Collie and family. A service for Garth will be held in St Mark's Anglican Church, Carterton, on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 11.30am, followed by burial at the Clareville Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Fairbrother family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or can be left on Garth's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 14, 2020