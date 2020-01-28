YATES, Garry Edward:
On January 25, 2020, at the age of 75, Garry passed peacefully away at his home with his family at his side. Garry fought a hard battle to the end against his cancer and packed a lot into his final years, outliving any medical expectations. Garry will be sadly missed by his family; Darren & Nicki, Paul & Kim, Michael & Stacey and his 6 grandchildren. Garry's funeral service will be held at the Snells Beach Community Centre, Hamatana Road, Snells Beach, at 1.30pm on Friday, January 31.
Jason Morrison
Funeral Services
FDANZ Warkworth
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 28, 2020