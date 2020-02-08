Garry BURTON

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Richmond Chapel
10 Richmond Road
Carterton
Death Notice

BURTON, Garry Mark:
It is with heavy heart and complete shock that we let everyone know Garry sadly passed away at Wairarapa Hospital on 5 February 2020. Aged 49 years. Dearly loved husband of Claire. Adoring father of Kirsten, Zach and Georgia, Ella, and Sophie. A celebration of Garry's life will be held at the Richmond Chapel, 10 Richmond Road, Carterton, on Wednesday, 12 February 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private burial. Messages to the Burton Family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020
