Garnett NORTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garnett NORTON.
Service Information
Mainland Funerals
40 Harper Street
Timaru, Canterbury
7942
(080)-094-842273
Death Notice

NORTON,
Garnett Trevor (Trevor):
Of Temuka passed peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Friday, June 26, 2020 aged 77 years. A cherished husband of Elizabeth, a loving and respected father and father-in-law of Chris and Lillian (Wellington), Vinny and Kelley (Queenstown), and granddad of Taylor, Cameron, and Eulalia; and Kirsty and Jack.
"His microphone has
been turned off"
Messages to PO Box 4041 Highfield, Timaru. In keeping with Trevor's wishes a private cremation has been held.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.