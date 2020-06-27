NORTON,
Garnett Trevor (Trevor):
Of Temuka passed peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Friday, June 26, 2020 aged 77 years. A cherished husband of Elizabeth, a loving and respected father and father-in-law of Chris and Lillian (Wellington), Vinny and Kelley (Queenstown), and granddad of Taylor, Cameron, and Eulalia; and Kirsty and Jack.
"His microphone has
been turned off"
Messages to PO Box 4041 Highfield, Timaru. In keeping with Trevor's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020