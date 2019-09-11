TOOMER,
Gail Evelyn (nee King):
Peacefully on 9th September 2019. Loved wife and partner to Graeme, mother to Carol and Jason, mother-in-law to Kerry, much loved Nan to William, James, India, Kayla (dec), Krysta. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Toomer family may be left in Gail's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Gail will be held at the Miramar Golf Club, 1 Stewart Duff Drive, Miramar, on Friday 13th September at 2pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019