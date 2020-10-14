Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail JOHNSON. View Sign Service Information Gee & Hickton Funeral directors 1 Cornwall Street Wellington , Wellington 045663103 Death Notice



(nee Whiston):

Slipped away peacefully on Friday 9th October 2020 at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 75. A much loved and awesome mum to Owen and Suzanne; and mum-in-law to Nichola. A cherished sister of Robin, Judith, Pauline, Rex and Eric. A niece, cousin, auntie, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt to too many to mention here. Human mum to Chantelle her beloved dog. A wonderful friend of everyone who knew her. She will always be remembered for her outgoing personality, infectious smile, friendliness, elegance, and resilience, as well as her generosity of spirit, and enduring love for all. Special thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their utmost respect and compassion, and the loving care they gave Gail and her family. It meant a lot to all.

'In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a special place, no one else will ever fill'

A private service was held on Monday 12th October in accordance with Gail's wishes. Donations in lieu of flowers to Te Omanga Hospice, thank you.







JOHNSON, Gail Elizabeth(nee Whiston):Slipped away peacefully on Friday 9th October 2020 at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 75. A much loved and awesome mum to Owen and Suzanne; and mum-in-law to Nichola. A cherished sister of Robin, Judith, Pauline, Rex and Eric. A niece, cousin, auntie, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt to too many to mention here. Human mum to Chantelle her beloved dog. A wonderful friend of everyone who knew her. She will always be remembered for her outgoing personality, infectious smile, friendliness, elegance, and resilience, as well as her generosity of spirit, and enduring love for all. Special thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their utmost respect and compassion, and the loving care they gave Gail and her family. It meant a lot to all.'In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a special place, no one else will ever fill'A private service was held on Monday 12th October in accordance with Gail's wishes. Donations in lieu of flowers to Te Omanga Hospice, thank you. Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers