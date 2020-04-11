HOUSIAUX,
Gaell Maureen (nee Collis):
Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice on April 9, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Richard (Dick) Housiaux. Loving Mum to Roger, Cheryle, Kerry, Mark, Paul, Tony, Matt, Maitri, Wendi and Jamie. Loving nana and great-nana to her many grandchildren. We want to acknowledge the wonderful care given to Mum by her GP's, Dr Helen Saywell, Dr Jason Cook and the team at Cranford Hospice for going the extra mile in this trying time. A private cremation has taken place. Message to The Housiaux Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4110.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 11, 2020