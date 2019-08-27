McLAUGHLIN,
Gabrielle (nee Hurley):
Born in Ireland 23.3.1936. Passed away at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt, on August 24, 2019. Much loved mother of Joe, Frank, Colm and Edel. Adored Gran of Michael, Ben, Maria, Aoife and Luke. Sadly missed by her extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Upper Hutt Housing Trust can be left at the Church. A Reflection Service will be held on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 7.00pm at Villa Joseph's Chapel, Gibbons Street, Upper Hutt. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, cnr Pine Avenue and Main Street, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be sent to "the McLaughlin family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 27, 2019