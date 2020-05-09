SUE, Fung Kwan (Joy):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 5 May 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert Sue. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Peter (deceased) & Pana, Marlene & Donald, Gordon & Denize, Linda & Murray (deceased), Albert & Lai Ying, Barbara & Murray, Kevin & Margaret and Julie & Chris. Cherished and much loved Nana, Ma Ma, Por Por, Great and Great-Great-Grandmother to many. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions funeral details will be advised following the next Government announcement. In lieu of flowers a donation to the NZ Chinese Association Manawatu would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at the Julia Wallace Retirement Home Palmerston North for the care they gave Joy. Messages can be sent to the Sue family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on May 9, 2020