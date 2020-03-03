BERGMAN,
Frits Gerrit Jan Bergman:
Passed into eternal life on 16th February 2020, in Paraparaumu, New Zealand, aged 85 years. Born in Djakarta, Indonesia, he was the beloved husband of Margaret Mary (dec), and dearly loved father of Héloïse and Oscar, and grandfather to Zachary and Zoe. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Frits's life, at 11.00am on Monday 6th April, at Our Lady of Kapiti Church, 3 Preston Way (off Milne Dr), Paraparaumu 5032. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Seven Oakes and Midland Gardens for their kindness and care during this difficult time.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 3, 2020