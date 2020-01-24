Friedrich FUCHS

Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
View Map
Burial
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
Whenua Tapu Cemetery
Airlie Road
Pukerua Bay
View Map
Death Notice

FUCHS, Friedrich (Fritz):
Passed away peacefully in the company of family at Wellington Hospital on Tuesday, 21 January 2020. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband for 57 years of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Fred & Sylvia, Roland & Jane, and Brant & Mariette. Loved Opa of Michael, Brandon, Caitlin, Izack, Grace, Zara and Joel. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Julia, Crystal, Herbert, Hans, Adolf, Annette & John, and Bill & Jeanie. Loved and missed by his family in Austria. A service of farewell for Fritz will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 27 January 2020 at 11.00am; thereafter burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance may be sent to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 or made via www.wfa.org.nz/donate. Messages may be emailed to [email protected] We are grateful for the care he received from the doctors and nurses from Ward 6 East, Wellington Hospital.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 24, 2020
