ERSKINE, Fredrick
Nelson Gerard (Fred):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 2nd September 2020 at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke. Aged 83 years. Loved father and father-in-law to Michelle and Fabian, Wayne and Raj, Fiona and Pietro, David and Michelle, Danielle and Simon. Grandfather to Claudio, Cristian, Jake, Aimee, Chantelle, Tristan and Anaya. Friend to Jeannette. Brother to Bernard and the late Patrick. A private family service for Fred has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 8, 2020