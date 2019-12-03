BARRETT, Fredrick Haumia
Leo (Boysie):
Of Kapiti Island. Peacefully at Summerset Hospital on Sunday 1 December 2019. Aged 80 years. Much loved father, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A service for Boysie will be held at the Whakarongotai Marae, Marae Lane, Waikanae, at 11.00am, TODAY, followed by burial at the family Urupa, behind St Luke's Church, Elizabeth Street, Waikanae. Messages to "The Barrett Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2019