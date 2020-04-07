PEARCE, Frederick Graham
(known as Graham):
On April 5, 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Eileen. Cherished father and father-in-law of Judith and Brian, Carolyn and Michael, Christine and John, Brian and Stacey. Loved Grandad of Paul and Colleen, Michelle and Garth, Tim; Christopher, Amanda and Aaron, Megan; Emily and Hayden, Andrew. Loved Great-Grandfather of Helaina and André; Molly, Charlie, and Max; Evie. A special family friend of Erin.
Will be fondly remembered for his love of vintage machinery, fishing and diving.
A private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 7, 2020