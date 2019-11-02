KNOWLES, Frederick:
Tragically lost to his family and friends two years ago today. Adored son of Kathy. Best friend and brother to Nick and Liam. Brief partner to Matthew. Cherished grandson of Kay and Marvynne. Treasured by his aunts, uncles, cousins, extended whanau at Wellington Hospital and ex-colleagues from Manners Street McDonalds. Rest in peace Freddie, we love and miss your gentle soul. A plaque for Fred will be placed at the Seaforth Memorial Garden in the new year. Heaven is the home of memories.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019