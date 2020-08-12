HOLMES,

Frederick Randal (Fred):

On 10th August 2020, at Wanganui Hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Christine. Beloved Dad, father-in-law & Grandpop of Martin, Verity, Marcus, and Ashlee Holmes and Helen, Darryl, Samantha, & Nicholas Petherick. Loved brother of the late Val & Roy Williams, Dot & the late Peter Seed, and brother-in-law of Paul Smith. Step-brother of Denise, Kevin, and Bev. Much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of the Opera House would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Fred's Service. Friends are invited to a celebration of Fred's life in the Royal Wanganui Opera House, on Friday 14th August 2020, at 11.00am to be followed by a Private Cremation.

Dempsey & Forrest

Locally Owned





