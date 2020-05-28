HARRIS,
Frederick Sydney (Fred):
Peacefully on Tuesday 26 May 2020 at Shona McFarlane Rest Home, Lower Hutt. In his 95th year. In his 95th year. Caring husband of the late Thelma. Father and father-in-law of Stefan & Monika, Craig & Paula. Proud grandfather of Jessica, Olivia, Amelia, and special relation of Michelle & Deke. Doting great-grandfather of Rico and Bryce. Loving son of the late Millie & Albie, and siblings Eddie, June and Grace. He loved all his nieces and nephews. Thank you to Shona McFarlane for the care given to Fred during his stay. A service for Fred will be held in Cornwall Manor on Tuesday 2 June 2020 at 11.00am. Messages to 'The Harris Family' c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from May 28 to May 30, 2020