GROUBE,
Frederick James (Fred):
Peacefully at home on Thursday 23rd January 2020. Dearly loved husband of Diane. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Rochelle and Matthew, Simon and Hayley. Adored Pop to Walter and Pepper. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice, P.O. Box 5349, would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Fred at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday 27th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private interment.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 24, 2020