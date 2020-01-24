Frederick GROUBE

Guest Book
  • "Diane and family sorry to hear about your loss a good..."
    - BILL RAEWYN MILLAN
  • "To Diane, Rochelle, Simon and families. Our deepest..."
    - Suzanne Wells
  • "Our deepest sympathy. Aroha to you all. We have so many..."
    - Kathy & Willie Henderson
  • "Dianne and family my deepest sympathy to you a great man..."
    - Bud Russell
  • "Our thoughts are with you all XXX"
    - Jacqui & Lee Cook
Service Information
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Feilding Funeral Chapel
282 Kimbolton Road
Feilding
View Map
Death Notice

GROUBE,
Frederick James (Fred):
Peacefully at home on Thursday 23rd January 2020. Dearly loved husband of Diane. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Rochelle and Matthew, Simon and Hayley. Adored Pop to Walter and Pepper. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice, P.O. Box 5349, would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Fred at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday 27th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private interment.

logoNZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.