ATTWOOD,
Frederick Peter (Peter):
Master Mariner R287862 Merchant Navy WWII. Passed away peacefully at Malvina Major, Khandallah, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, aged 92. Beloved husband of the late Daphne. Special friend, father and grandad to Peter, Trish and Charlotte Scholes. Long-time friend and neighbour of Steve, Kim and the Anderson Family. Best friend to his many canine followers; the late King, Sam, Susan, Maisie, Polly and Bow. Fran is left pining for him.
One of a kind, they don't make them like this anymore, a true English Gentleman.
In accordance with Peter's wishes, a private service and cremation has been held.
He is now hovering over the ocean with all his canine friends in tow deciding which way to point the tiller.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 18, 2020