HAMILTON,
Frederica Mary (Frica)
(formerly Barnard):
Peacefully on October 31st at Te Omanga Hospice, surrounded by family. Loved wife of Bruce. Wonderful mum to Vicky, Hugh and Richard. Special thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice and to the staff at Ward 5 North of Wellington Hospital. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Te Omanga Hospice - [email protected] A celebration of Frica's life will be held at Wellesley College Hall, Marine Drive, Days Bay, on Saturday, 9th November, at 2.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019
