

SANDERS,

Freda Julia (nee Tangney)

7.9.28 - 20.5.20

Dearly loved daughter of the late Freda and Bart Tangney and dear sister of Marjorie, Audrey and Bert (dec.). Loving wife of Des Sanders (dec.). Together they devoted themselves to family. Cherished, precious mum of Bart, Mary & Graham, Peter & Brigit, Julia, Haami, Kate & Ardis, Paula & Stu, Tom & Joanna, Claire & Noel, John & Ali. Much loved and darling Grandma of her 26 grandchildren, and Great Grandma of her 18 great grandchildren. The family extend heartfelt gratitude to all who helped care for our precious mum over the years. Mum is at the family home in Upper Hutt. Family, friends and parishioners are welcome to attend the Rosary at home on Sunday 24th May, 2pm. Requiem Mass Monday 25th May at 11am, Saint Joseph's Church, Upper Hutt, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery.



