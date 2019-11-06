MARSH, Fred:
On 5th November 2019 Julia & Jeff Grant, Sam & Hannah Grant, Amanda Grant, Olivia Grant & Devin Thomas & Sharon Marsh had to say goodbye to a wonderful father, grandad and good friend. We would like to share our goodbyes with a service for Fred on Monday 11th November, 10.30am at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, followed by a private burial. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 6, 2019