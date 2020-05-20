BEYELER, Fred:
On May 17, 2020 at Wellington Hospital, aged 78. Loved husband of Eunice. Loved father of Fred and Sally, and Jessica. Beloved Grandad of Freya and Charlie; Quincey and Felix. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Evelyn and Enrico, Arlette, Markus and Doreth. Loved uncle of Saskia and Tobias; Tibor and Tamara; Richard and Sylvia. Respected former husband of Ginny. A private service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Friday 22nd May at 10.00am, followed by burial. For those wishing to attend please message Jessica on 0272101717 as numbers are restricted. The service will be live streamed on www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID RosewoodFH, Event password JRSAVA. Messages may be left on Fred's tribute page www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 20, 2020