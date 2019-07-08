MILLS, Frank:
Formerly of Pahiatua, on Sunday 7 July 2019, peacefully at Karina Rest Home, Palmerston North, aged 91 years young. Much loved Dad to Pru, and Jill. Beloved grandad of Julia, and Alicia. Now reunited with his 10 siblings. In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to MS Central Districts Carnation House, 51 Waldergrave Street, Palmerston North, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Messages to Mills family c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 10 July 2019, at 2.00pm.
Monarch Funeral Home Ltd
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2019