LOWNDES,
Frank Alan (Alan):
Of Richmond, Nelson, formerly of Wellington. Passed away Thursday 7th November 2019, just short of his 86th birthday.
Now at peace.
Loved husband of Esme, father and father-in-law of Dorice and Dennis, and Cornell, stepfather of Andrea and Michael. Loved Grandad of his four grandchildren, Carl, Marc, Emma and Daniel, and much loved Gramps to Rebecca, Taryn, Shayla, Evie, Angus, Natalie and Lewis. A much loved brother and brother-in-law of Derek and Daye (deceased), Michael and Hazel and families, (Coventry, UK). A private cremation has been held and a farewell in Richmond, Nelson, will take place at a later date. Messages for the Lowndes family can be sent to 12 Polglase Street, Richmond, Nelson 7020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice Trust via their website donation form at nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate would be very much appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2019