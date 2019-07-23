LEDGER, Frank John:

19.3.1940 - 21.7.2019

It is with sadness that the family and friends announce the passing of Frank. Born in Hornchurch, England; formerly of Gisborne, Lower Hutt, and latterly Paraparaumu. Loved son of Hilda Galloway (dec) and Stanley Ledger (dec). Brother and brother-in-law of Valerie & Robert Knight, uncle to Jason and Phillipa Knight, Gisborne. Special friend of Tricia, Stewart and Ngaire. At the request of Frank and his family, he has been cremated and his ashes will be interred in Taruheru Cemetery, Gisborne, alongside his mother and grandmother. Many thanks to the staff at Millvale House, Waikanae, for the care given to Frank. Messages can be sent to PO Box 300, Waikanae.

Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844



