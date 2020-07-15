HUTCHING, Frank Albert:

458674, DIV Cav, 2nd NZEF. On Monday 13th July 2020 at Christchurch Hospital after a brief illness in his 100th year. Youngest child of Albert Featherston Hutching and Emily Jane Pascoe, youngest brother of Enid Hedditch, Keith and Alan (all deceased). Loving husband of Mary (deceased), and beloved father/father-in-law of Brian and Mary, Michael and Ann, Brendan and Jan, Gerard and Adele, Chris and Frances, Mary and Roger. Loved grandfather of all his grandchildren and partners; Tracey and Jason, Sarah and Dan, Erin and David, Aaron and Katrina, Thomas and Jo, Matthew and Katie, Dominic and Amy, Holly, Liam, Sam, Elinor, Isla, Alex and Joel, Cathy and Freya, Max, Emily. Proud great-grandfather of Zoe, Noah, Reuben, Blake, Bridie, Ella, Ivy, Alexandra, Linden, Fletcher, and an upcoming arrival. Gardener, tramper, amateur historian and connoisseur of good whiskey; he leaves a tremendous hole in our lives. Last of his generation, an old soldier gone to rest. Thank you to all the staff at Ward 17, Nurse Maude and to Dad's neighbours Barbara and Debbie for their wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to the Hutching Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass for Frank will be Celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, 116 Lonsdale Street, Christchurch, on Friday 17th July at 11.00am. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.





