Frank GERBES

Guest Book
  • "Remembering Frank, a kind and caring man. from the family..."
    - Jennifer Koorey
  • "To Violet and family - Frank will be remembered by our..."
    - Jennifer Koorey
Service Information
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
068777873
Death Notice


Passed away peacefully when his kind and generous heart of 84 years finally gave up. He will be missed by Violet, his loving wife of 60 years. A great father and father-in-law to Yvonne and the late Ross, Robert and Katerina, Linda and Dean. A loving Grandfather and Grandfather-in-law to Michael and Angela, Phillip, Katrina, Shannon and Catherin, Renee, and Candice. A fun Great-Grandfather to Bree, Dakota, Mikaere, Skylia, Olivia, Amy, Ross-Dennis and Kai. As required during this time, a private cremation has been held for Frank. A celebration of his life will be held at a later stage.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2020
