DELL, Frank Percy:
On September 28, 2019, peacefully at Glenwood Hospital, Masterton, in his 90th year. Devoted husband of the late Elanor. Loved father of Bettina Burgess and Ross, Malcom, Gordon, and Allen. Loved grandfather of Belinda and Jayden, and James. Great-grandfather of Harvey. Messages may be sent C/- PO Box 460, Masterton or left on Frank's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz Special thanks to the staff of Glenwood Masonic Hospital for their loving care. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, Masterton, on Friday, October 4 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 2, 2019