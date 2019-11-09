Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at home, in his 91st year, on 6 November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for 61 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Heather Fletcher & Clement McGrath, Christine & Jeremy Cumming, Sarah Craigie and Moira & Tim Belcher. Loved Grandad of Hamish & Kiri, Romilly, Megan and Bridget. Great-Grandad Franky of Florence and Henry. The family would like to thank so many people who have cared for Frank: the District Nursing team especially Donna; the superb caregivers with special thanks to Genevieve, Anil, Val, Debbie, Sheree, Katie, Lillian, Mary and Nurse Brenda; and the MAPU team at Hutt Hospital who took such good care of Frank and, together with the Wellington Free Ambulance, helped us to get him home. Donations in Frank's memory to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Or sent to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 /







CRAIGIE, Frank:Passed away peacefully at home, in his 91st year, on 6 November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for 61 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Heather Fletcher & Clement McGrath, Christine & Jeremy Cumming, Sarah Craigie and Moira & Tim Belcher. Loved Grandad of Hamish & Kiri, Romilly, Megan and Bridget. Great-Grandad Franky of Florence and Henry. The family would like to thank so many people who have cared for Frank: the District Nursing team especially Donna; the superb caregivers with special thanks to Genevieve, Anil, Val, Debbie, Sheree, Katie, Lillian, Mary and Nurse Brenda; and the MAPU team at Hutt Hospital who took such good care of Frank and, together with the Wellington Free Ambulance, helped us to get him home. Donations in Frank's memory to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Or sent to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 / www.wfa.org.nz A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at Stokes Valley Uniting Church, 346 Stokes Valley Road on Thursday 14 November, at 11am, followed by natural burial at Makara. Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers